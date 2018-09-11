Carterville student benefit from $1 million donation

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - A generous donation gets the Carterville Schools Foundation functioning again and more money to students and teachers.
Back in August 2017, the James and Rosemary Samuel Childress Endowment fund donated $1 million dollars to the Foundation.
Foundation President Ed Smith found out that he had a six-figure issue. He says, “Last fall I got a call from Keith Liddell, the Superintendent of the schools. And he says I need to come down to the office he’s got a problem. Smith continues, “I’ve got something in my safe that I need to get rid of, and I’ve got to give it to you. And he came out with a handwritten check for one million dollars.”
Smith says he was really surprised by the big donation. There was one problem, the foundation did not exist anymore, it had dissolved.
Smith says, “I mean it was gone. There was no paper work. So we had to re-establish it with both the state and federal government. Get our 501(c)3 back, that kind of stuff. We had to do most of that before we could even deposit a check in the account.”
Once the business was settled and the money was in the bank, they took action immediately by giving out 10 scholarships in May.
That’s Gracie Wetherington, one of the scholarship recipients, says, “I feel really lucky.” She says, “I never expected to win any scholarships. I just expected that I would just have to pay for my college, have my loans, and I’d get a job and pay it off for years and years.”
She says not enough students apply for the scholarships available to them. She applied for more than 30 of them. “It is so important to work hard in school because it pays off for scholarships and applying for them which helps you in college and it’s just a stair step thing, so people really need to take advantage of that,” she says.
The president says the organization must only use interest made off the million dollars, half for scholarships and other half for grants for teachers.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.