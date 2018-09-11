Car chase through 3 KY counties ends in arrest

KENTUCKY (KFVS) -
Deputies from three Kentucky counties pursed a vehicle on Sept. 8 at 1:13 a.m.
Deputies from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Purchase Parkway to assist Fulton police officers in a high speed pursuit.
The driver was coming Fulton into Graves County after fleeing from a traffic stop.
She was charged with fleeing or evading police, first-degree, motor vehicle wanton endangerment, first-degree of a police officer, four counts of speeding 26 mph or greater over the speed limit, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license failure to wear a seat belt.
The vehicle was a gray 2018 Toyota Corolla driven by Jameka Lewis, 20 of Nashville, Tennessee.
Lewis was traveling at speeds of 112 mph according to deputies. They made contact at the 14 mile marker and pursued the vehicle into Marshall County where a tire deflation device was effectively deployed and Lewis was stopped.
She was placed under arrest, and lodged in The Graves County Jail.
