Cape Girardeau students pay respects on Patriot Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Children honored a somber day for our country on the 17th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.
A second grade class from Jefferson Elementary went outside this morning to sing "America The Beautiful" around the flag pole and held a moment of silence and also rang a bell. The children weren't alive when the twin towers were attacked. but teacher Stacy Stapleton says she hopes they learn to honor the victims and first responders.
“They, it gives them an idea I think, it plants a seed for them to think about for the future, it’s such a horrible thing,” said Stapleton. “It’s a little, it’s very overwhelming to learn for the first time at a young age but, I do think it something they need to know because they are little Americans.”
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.