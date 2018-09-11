Cape Girardeau Police said this was a learning experience preparing for Trump visit

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police Department, along with 16 other departments were ready for Trump’s visit to Cape Girardeau.
After receiving word that President Trump’s visit was canceled, Cape Girardeau Police Officers can now go back to their normal schedules. This doesn’t go without saying that they learned quite a bit in the last few days about preparing for such a large event.
"As far as planning on our end, it went pretty well," Cape Police Sargent Rick Schmidt said. "The chiefs and the Leuitenants that were working 20 hours a day, getting resources from other departments; pretty much if you were a department in the area and we called, they helped us and we couldn't have done it without them."
Schmidt stressed the fact that the Cape Girardeau Police Department couldn't have handled Trump's visit alone.
“We literally could not have him visit without the other departments,” Schmidt stated. “The state agencies and everybody. We couldn’t do a motorcade. We couldn’t staff the Show-Me Center without the other departments because there’s not enough of us.”
Schmidt said officers had little time to plan with only a weeks notice but said they felt good for covering his arrival and all aspects of the event. Schmidt added it was a learning experience they will even be better prepared the next time due to this planning experience.
“It was a dry run so-to-speak,” Schmidt said. “The chief has done it before and the assistant chief have done it before in their capacities but the rest of us have never been thrown into that situation. So it’s a learning phase for us but we had great support. We were coming together. We were almost ready.”
The Cape Girardeau Police Department posted on their Facebook page a thank you to all the other departments assisting them with this event.
