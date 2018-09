Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying fantastic weather today thanks to an area of high pressure bring drier and cooler air to the region. This will continue this evening with a few clouds and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures this evening will fall well into the 60s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 50s. Tuesday looks to be another comfortable day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.