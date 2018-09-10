What you need to know Sept. 10

(KFVS) -
Good morning, it is Monday, Sept. 10.
We’ll have a cloudy, cool start to the day.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says some people might even want to grab a jacket or sweater. We’ll have low temperatures in the 50s in some places.
The clouds will start to go away as the day progresses. Still, high temperatures will only git into the mid-to-upper 70s.
Rain chances look to be low for the entire work week. We will also start to warm back up with temps in the 80s by the weekend.
Depending on Hurricane Florence’s track, we could see more rain chances early next week. The weather team doesn’t think this one will affect the Heartland as much as Gordon did.
- Storm Isaac strengthened into a hurricane Sunday night, hours after Helene, too, became a hurricane.
- A Cape Girardeau 4-year-old got a surprise new room through an organization called Room for Smiles.
- Heavy rains brought rescuers to people in need in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Sept. 8.
- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Sunday.
A runaway kangaroo was found on a Louisiana highway.
A 5-month-old puppy was rushed to a vet after exposure to presumed meth at a hotel.
