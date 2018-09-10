What you need to know Sept. 10

What you need to know Sept. 10
Baby deer in the Heartland
By Jasmine Adams | September 10, 2018 at 4:28 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 4:28 AM

(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Monday, Sept. 10.

First Alert Forecast

We’ll have a cloudy, cool start to the day.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says some people might even want to grab a jacket or sweater. We’ll have low temperatures in the 50s in some places.

The clouds will start to go away as the day progresses. Still, high temperatures will only git into the mid-to-upper 70s.

Rain chances look to be low for the entire work week. We will also start to warm back up with temps in the 80s by the weekend.

Depending on Hurricane Florence’s track, we could see more rain chances early next week. The weather team doesn’t think this one will affect the Heartland as much as Gordon did.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A runaway kangaroo was found on a Louisiana highway.

A 5-month-old puppy was rushed to a vet after exposure to presumed meth at a hotel.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.