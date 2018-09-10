US 51 restricted to one lane following crash in Ballard Co., KY

A crash is blocking one lane of US 51 in Ballard County, Kentucky (Source: Raycom Media)
By Jasmine Adams | September 10, 2018 at 8:08 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 8:08 AM

BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Traffic is reported restricted to one lane on US 51 near mile marker 2 east of Wicklife in Ballard County, Kentucky.

According to officers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet this is reported as a single-vehicle crash.

Motorists should be prepared to encounter one lane traffic with alternating flow at this crash site. Delays are possible.

Officers ask driver to use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers and emergency personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

No other information is available at this time.

The estimated duration for the restriction is one hour.

