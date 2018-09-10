Southeast students react to upcoming Trump rally

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - As the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri continues gearing up for President Donald Trump’s visit to the Show Me Center, very few students at Southeast Missouri State University are unaware of the rally on Thursday.
As far as how excited students are, there's a mixed bag of emotions on campus.
Many students who spoke to Heartland News reporters feel there is a good 50/50 split of people who like and don’t like President Trump on campus.
However, most of those students, regardless of how they feel, say they are excited about the President of United States in general is coming to their campus.
With tickets being free to the rally, many students say they are going to try and make it.
Some students are not happy with the President’s impeding arrival. In fact some tell Heartland News reporters that they are expecting some form of protest to come with Trump’s visit.
