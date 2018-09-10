MO Gov. Parson marks 100 days in office

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Sunday, September 9 marked 100 days in office for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Accomplishments include: a signed balanced state budget, appointing Mike Kehoe as the new Lieutenant Governor, signing the state’s largest single-year income tax cut, and addressing Missouri’s drought relief efforts.
Parson has traveled to all 34 Senate Districts across the state.
A special legislative session to be held starting September 10, 2018, that will focus on legislation involving increased access to STEM education in Missouri high schools and the expansion of the state’s drug treatment courts. The session is expected to end on Friday, September 14, 2018, according to the governor’s office.
