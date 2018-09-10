Missourians can still use driver’s license for air travel until Jan. 2019

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Department of Homeland Security is granting a grace period for the use of current Missouri identification through January 22, 2019, according to a news release from Rep. Kathy Swan’s office.
Missourians will be able to use a current identification for federal purposes at least through that date including air travel.
The state has applied for a full extension through October 10, 2019.
The Department of Revenue will not be able to issue Real ID compliant identification until March of 2019.
