Missourians can still use driver’s license for air travel until Jan. 2019

Missourians can still use driver’s license for air travel until Jan. 2019
The Department of Homeland Security is granting a grace period for the use of current Missouri identification through January 22, 2019, according to a news release from Rep. Kathy Swan’s office. (Source: Pixabay.com)
By James Long | September 10, 2018 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 4:05 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Department of Homeland Security is granting a grace period for the use of current Missouri identification through January 22, 2019, according to a news release from Rep. Kathy Swan’s office.

Missourians will be able to use a current identification for federal purposes at least through that date including air travel.

The state has applied for a full extension through October 10, 2019.

The Department of Revenue will not be able to issue Real ID compliant identification until March of 2019.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.