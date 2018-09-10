2 men charged with felony theft in McCracken Co., KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -
The McCracken Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky was notified on Aug. 25 of an ATV and compound bow theft.
According to deputies, the items were taken from a residence on Jenn Lane in the Lone Oak area.
Christopher Crocker was arrested by deputies at his residence on Sunday, Sept. 9. Jacob Sanders and Crocker were charged with theft by unlawful taking, over $500/under $10,000, a class D felony.
Deputies said the victim reported that he was currently preforming remodel work at a relative’s residence and had left the items stored at that location.
Two possible suspects were identified during the initial investigation by deputies and over the next week detectives followed up on information.
Detectives interviewed 23-year-old Jacob Sanders of Paducah, Ky, and he admitted to his involvement in the theft. Detectives also got further information implicating 22-year-old Christopher Crocker of Paducah, Ky, in the theft of the items.
Both Sanders and Crocker were employed by the victim at the time of the theft according to deputies.
In an interview conducted with Crocker after his arrest, he admitted to his involvement in the theft.
Arrest warrants were obtained for both Sanders and Crocker. Sanders surrendered to the Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Sept. 7.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.