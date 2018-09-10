Man charged after 4 young children eat pot brownies

Iredell County, NC (WBTV) - A man was arrested in Iredell County Sunday after investigators say a batch of his marijuana brownies got into the hands of four young children.
Justin Neal French, 40, is charged with four counts of misdemeanor child abuse, four counts of felony sell and deliver a controlled substance to a minor under 13 years old, aggravated misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.
The investigation began after someone called 911 to report their spouse and three children – ages 6, 6, and 9 – were showing symptoms of being poisoned after eating brownies at French’s home.
Officers went to French’s home and found a 4-year-old child suffering from the same symptoms as the other children.
According to the release, French told detectives he made marijuana brownies were personal use and didn’t know they had gotten mixed up with the regular brownies.
French was arrested on the charges and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was put under a $300,000 bond.
All the children were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
