1 killed in crash on IL 152 in Perry Co., IL

PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Mulkeytown, Illinois man was killed in a crash on IL 152 in Perry County on Monday, September 10.
The two vehicle crash happened at 6:05 a.m. two miles east of Route 127.
A preliminary investigation by state police showed an International Straight Truck crossed the center line and hit a GMC Acadia head-on.
The driver of the Internaitonal truck was charged with improper lane use.
The investigation continues by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.
