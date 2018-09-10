1 killed in crash on IL 152 in Perry Co., IL

A Mulkeytown, Illinois man was killed in a crash on IL 152 in Perry County on Monday, September 10. (Source Raycom Image Bank)
By James Long | September 10, 2018 at 2:24 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 2:24 PM

PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Mulkeytown, Illinois man was killed in a crash on IL 152 in Perry County on Monday, September 10.

The two vehicle crash happened at 6:05 a.m. two miles east of Route 127.

A preliminary investigation by state police showed an International Straight Truck crossed the center line and hit a GMC Acadia head-on.

The driver of the Internaitonal truck was charged with improper lane use.

The investigation continues by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

