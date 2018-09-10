Jury indicts Carbondale, IL man for first degree murder

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois man is facing murder and other charges after a jury indictment in Jackson County, Illinois.
According to the state’s attorney, the jury returned a five-count indictment charging Judious M. Kizeart, 24, of Carbondale, Illinois, with first degree murder, armed robbery, robbery, and criminal cannabis conspiracy, according to State’s Attorney Michael C. Carr.
The charges stem from a shooting incident which resulted in the death of Brandon L. Brooks, 35, of Carbondale. The shooting happened on February 15, 2018, in the 400 block of East Mill Street.
According to Carr, Kizeart was arrested on the charges Thursday, September 6 and is currently in custody in the St. Louis County Jail with a bond set at $2,000,0000.
His first appearance in Jackson County has not been scheduled. Carbondale police are investigating the case.
