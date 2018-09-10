ISP releases Labor Day holiday traffic report, makes nearly 5,000 stops

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police have announced the results of their statewide Operation CARE (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
“Our officers work hard every day to identify unsafe drivers in order to reduce traffic crash fatalities and save lives,” stated ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “We will continue our efforts, and ask the public to please do their part by practicing safe driving habits,” concluded Director Schmitz.
Troopers made 4,999 stops, issued 3,001 speed violations, 537 seatbelt violations, 101 DUI arrests, 544 inspections, 391 crash reports, 33 felony arrests and assisted 614 drivers.
