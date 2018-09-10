Garbage spill causes traffic snarl in Lyon Co., KY

LYON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A garbage spill is slowing down Monday morning traffic in Lyon County, Kentucky.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a door popped open on a garbage truck traveling on KY 93 between the entrance to Mineral Mounds State Park at KY 3305 and Gregory Road and US 62 Monday, Sept. 10.
This caused garbage to spread along the roadway which created a mess and is bringing traffic to a crawl.
One crash has been reported in the area.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
KYTC says a Freedom Waste crew is on the scene picking up the mess by hand which could take up to 4 hours.
Due to the mess, KYTC crews are are restricting KY 93 to one lane at the south edge of Eddyville in Lyon County.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible and use a self-detour via US 62 and KY 3305. A detour via I-24 between Exit 40 and Exit 45 will also avoid this section of KY 93.
According to KYTC, an average of 3,500 vehicles travel this section of KY 93 every day.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.