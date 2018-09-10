First responders to fly flags at overpasses in Jefferson Co., IL on Sept. 11

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - On Tuesday September 11, off-duty members of the Mount Vernon Police Department, Fire Department, area first responders, and members of the Healing Outside a Hospital (HOOAH) will be waving American flags off all overpasses in Jefferson County.
This will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.
According to police, this is a way to honor and remember the sacrifices of those made on September 11, 2001.
The HOOAH organization will also be cooking a lunch for all area first responders.
