First responders to fly flags at overpasses in Jefferson Co., IL on Sept. 11

First responders to fly flags at overpasses in Jefferson Co., IL on Sept. 11
On Tuesday September 11, off-duty members of the Mount Vernon Police Department, Fire Department, area first responders, and members of the Healing Outside a Hospital (HOOAH) will be waving American flags off all overpasses in Jefferson County. (Long, James)
By James Long | September 10, 2018 at 2:02 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 2:02 PM

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - On Tuesday September 11, off-duty members of the Mount Vernon Police Department, Fire Department, area first responders, and members of the Healing Outside a Hospital (HOOAH) will be waving American flags off all overpasses in Jefferson County.

This will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.

According to police, this is a way to honor and remember the sacrifices of those made on September 11, 2001.

The HOOAH organization will also be cooking a lunch for all area first responders.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.