First Alert Monday Morning Forecast

Through the remainder of the week we’ll see a gradual warming trend, but with humidity levels staying comfortably moderate. A weak system brings a bit more cloud cover and a very slight chance of a shower mid-week….but by late in the week an upper ridge will bring mostly sunny and warm conditions…with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s by the weekend. By the end of the week Florence will be approaching the east coast, but steering currently will be very weak and it doesn’t look like Florence will get far enough west to have much, if any, effect on our weather locally. Our next significant chance of rain may not occur until sometime next week.