Child found in KY field, father arrested for wanton endangerment

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -
Police have arrested a father after his child was found in a field on Saturday, Sept. 9.
According to the Kentucky State Police, they received a call about a young boy in a field that was found with no one around around 4:54 p.m.
Police said the caller said they were driving on Old Dublin Road when they saw a child that looked around one-year-old.
KSP officers arrived on the scene and a neighbor showed officers the house where the child lived. Police said they found the door to the home wide open.
Police entered the house to conduct a welfare check when no one would come to the door. There, police said they found Nathan Taylor, 29 of Mayfield, Ky, asleep.
Officers said they had a hard time waking Taylor but once he was awake, he admitted the child was his and gave officers consent to search his residence. Officers said they found small amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.
Taylor was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first-offense-methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was lodged in the Graves County Jail and the child was placed with a relative by the Cabinet for Community Based Services.
