Carpenter’s salsa to be sold in some Schnucks stores
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tim Spyers) (Tim Spyers)
By Amber Ruch | September 10, 2018 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 3:16 PM

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - It’s gotta be the salsa!

Now, you too can try the good luck charm of Cardinals' slugger Matt Carpenter.

Schnucks announced on Monday, September 10 the Bueno Mojo Salsa will be available in St. Louis-area stores on Thursday, Sept. 13. It’s inspired by Carpenter’s homemade version.

Carpenter started making the magic salsa himself, using ingredients from his garden. He went on to start a home run streak, and the team won several series, which led to, he says, “eating unhealthy amounts of salsa.”

He even shared it with the team.

The Cardinals kick off a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on Monday night.

