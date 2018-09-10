Carpenter’s salsa to be sold in some Schnucks stores

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - It’s gotta be the salsa!
Now, you too can try the good luck charm of Cardinals' slugger Matt Carpenter.
Schnucks announced on Monday, September 10 the Bueno Mojo Salsa will be available in St. Louis-area stores on Thursday, Sept. 13. It’s inspired by Carpenter’s homemade version.
Carpenter started making the magic salsa himself, using ingredients from his garden. He went on to start a home run streak, and the team won several series, which led to, he says, “eating unhealthy amounts of salsa.”
He even shared it with the team.
The Cardinals kick off a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on Monday night.
