Carbondale, IL man sentenced in arson case

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois man has been sentenced on Sept. 10 after a guilty plea for an arson investigation.
According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael C. Carr, Valveeno Kendrick, 60, of Carbondale, Ill. was sentenced to serve eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, which will be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.
On June 2, 2018, during the morning hours, witnesses saw Kendrick using a lighter to set a piece of cardboard on fire and then place it near a door of a home on Monroe Street in Carbondale. The home sustained damage from the fire.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department and the Carbondale Fire Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca L. Blomer was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.