UT-Martin Skyhawks fall to raiders 61-37

MURFREESBORO, TN (KFVS) - The Skyhawks headed to Middle Tennessee to face the Blue Raiders.
UT-Martin quarterback Dresser Winn passed for 355 yards with four touchdowns, connecting with Terry Williams for two of them.
Jamiee Bowe led the Skyhawks with 66 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Blue Raiders quarterback Brent Stockstill passed an impressive for 396 yards and five touchdowns. Stockstill found Patrick Smith three time and CJ Windham twice for those five passing TDs.
Radiers Running back Chaton Mobley rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
Skyhawks put up some good numbers, but fall to the Blue Raiders 61-37.
