SIU comes close, but Ole Miss pulls away in the fourth to a 76-41 win over the Dawgs

UNIVERSITY, MS (KFVS) - The Southern Illinosi Salukis headed down to Ole Miss to take on the rebels.
The Dawgs led into halftime by a field goal. Sam Straub had an impressive day with 382 passing yards and four touchdown passes.
Straub connected with Raphael Leonard for two of his four passing TDs.
D.J. Davis ran for 121 yards in the effort. Straub also had a rushing touchdown.
The Rebels got it done in the air and on the ground. Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu passed for 448 yards with five passing TDs.
Rebels Running back Scottie Phillips ran for 107 yards with 2 touchdowns.
Rebels score 27 unanswered points in the fourth and win it 76-41.
