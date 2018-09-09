Racers fall in road game to Central Arkansas Bears 26-13

Murray falls in road game over Central Arkansas. (Source: Murray State)
By Kyle Hinton | September 9, 2018 at 6:02 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 6:02 PM

CONWAY, AR (KFVS) - Murray State Racers traveled to Conway, Arkansas to take on the Central Arkansas Bears.

Racers quarterback Drew Anderson passed for 209 yards with one touchdown to James Sappington.

Quardman Sloan led the Racers in rushing with 36 yards on five carries.

The Bears took the lead and never let go.

Bears quarterback Breylin Smith passed for 301 yards with one touchdown.

Running back Carlos Blackman has 62-rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Bears defeat the Racers 26-13.

