Mt. Vernon neighborhood salvages what they can after flash flood

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - Floodwaters reached as high as a foot inside some homes and wreaked havoc on everything in case in contact with.
Residents showed us the devastation inside their homes as several people had flipped over washers and dryers, soaked couches and mess of debris left behind.
In one neighborhood, ruined and waterlogged furniture lined the streets along with bags of clothes and debris that peppered the area.
Michele Young said while she didn’t get the worst of it, she still was impacted as items in her basement were ruined by the couple feet of water that entered.
“We’ll do it a little bit at a time and it will be alright," said Young. "I’m more concerned actually with the ones that lost their homes and can’t come back in. I can stay at home. I’m good. We’re in the process of cleaning up right now. The people on the flatland, they’ve lost everything.”
Residents on Sunday were able to get a chance to go through their belongings to see what they can salvage. At this point, many said they don’t know where to begin as they are still in shock of all that they lost in the flooding.
