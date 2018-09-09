Cloudy and Cool

Light rain is in western Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel for the morning hours. Some of our central counties can see misty conditions otherwise cloudy conditions will be what is around all day. There may be some very light fog, but mild surface winds is helping keep it minimal. Quite a bit cooler today with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Next week looks to be more dry and cooler to start off, but temperatures warming up near the end of the week.
