Chiefs defeat Chargers 38-28 in season opener

CARSON, CALIFORNIA (KFVS) - The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers in their season opener.
Chiefs started rookie Patrick Mahomes for the opener and he delivers. Mahomes had 256 passing yards with four touchdowns.
Tyreek Hill put on quite the show too, connecting with Mahomes on two touchdowns including a 58-yard TD. Hill also put on the jets and scored on a 91-yard punt return and totaled 169 receiving yards.
Mahomes had some big plays in the game including a 36-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Sherman.
Phillip Rivers had is working with his passing game amassing 424 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
Rivers connected with Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and Tyrell Williams for touchdowns.
Allen led the Chargers with 108 receiving yards.
Chiefs defeat the Chargers 38-28.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.