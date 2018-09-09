Bag containing crystal Meth found in Carlisle County, KY; Sheriff’s Office searching for owner

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office is searching for someone in connection with crystal methamphetamine found on Sept. 8.
According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:14 p.m. the manager of Indian Hills Convenience Store in Arlington, Kentucky told deputies about a suspicious package at the store. Deputies determined the package to contain crystal methamphetamine.
The person who lost this package is asked to turn themselves in. If not, the security camera will be reviewed an the investigation will continue with pending felony drug charges to be filed.
