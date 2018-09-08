4-year-old girl surprised with new room in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Kinslee Kinder, 4, her mother Jessica and other family members were surprised as they walked into Kinslee’s newly designed room on Saturday.
Kinslee was nominated through an organization called Room for Smiles for a new room design.
Room for Smiles is a non-profit that redecorates the bedrooms of children who have terminal or chronic illnesses. They use grants and donations to provide the redecorated rooms cost-free for the families. Two sisters come together and do the work in just a couple days time.
"A lot of these children spend so much time in their rooms," Room for Smiles Owner Susan Tucker said. "We've seen the face of a happy kid coming in a new room and it's like, they are crazy happy. You get a sick child coming into a room and it makes you cry."
"I think she's going to love it," Kinslee's mother Jessica Kinder said before seeing the finished room. "We quickly moved her to this bedroom and we didn't do a whole lot to it so to have it redone specifically for her is going cool."
“I haven’t seen it complete yet. I’ve seen bits and pieces,” Kinslee’s father Cody Kinder said. “It’s just mind-blowing. I can’t wait to see it.”
Kinslee has a rare syndrome called Rett syndrome which is a rare non-inherited genetic postnatal neurological disorder that occurs almost exclusively in girls which leads to severe impairments throughout their life. This includes their ability to speak, walk, eat and breathe.
Inside the room workers redesigned it for two straight days. We walked in to see them putting the final touches on the walls, tucking in covers on the bed and making sure everything is perfect.
The TV is playing with a special movie in Kinslee's room which features herself in the movie. Her name is mentioned during the movie with music playing while the Kinder family walks down the hall to see her room for the first time.
Cameras were rolling and the door opened with Kinslee being the first person to view her special new room.
Smiles filled her face as she looked around at the new furniture, paintings and decorations. Her mom right behind her covered her mouth in shock and cried instantly. The other family members in awe as well.
"That is awesome!" Jessica said as she looked at everything.
Kinslee walks around the room and loved every part of it. She smiled from time to time when she saw something she really liked.
A room redesigned became a room full of smiles after completion.
“We get as excited to come into these rooms as these kids and parents do,” Tucker said. “We love the kids and we love what we do.”
