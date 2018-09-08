Wet & Stormy Day

Remnants of Gordon will continue to bring thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across the Heartland today through Sunday. Most of the Heartland is under a flash flood watch until Sunday morning and can see 1 to 3 inches, but some localized areas in our northern counties could see higher amounts of rainfall. Flash flood warnings are possible throughout the day.
Rain will calm down in portions of southeast Missouri in the later morning, but showers and storms redevelop during the afternoon. There is a risk for supercells to for during the afternoon especially if we get breaks in the clouds today. If these storms develop, they could cause strong winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado. We will be keeping a close eye on this today. With rain and a lack of sun, high temperatures today will be in the 70s.
Next week looks to be more dry and cooler to start off, but temperatures warming up near the end of the week.
-Lisa
