Sikeston students take Buckle Up Phone Down pledge, challenge other schools

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Many student-athletes like to prove their skills on the field but dozens from Sikeston High School are also setting an example off the field.
Students from every fall sport and a few clubs at Sikeston have taken the “Buckle Up, Phone Down” pledge when they’re behind the wheel.
With facts supplied from the Missouri Department of Transportation, the group of students created a PSA video about why the pledge will keep them, their friends and roads safer.
The students mention that 1 in every 4 car accidents in the U.S. involves texting and driving, and that it's the leading cause of death for teens.
Senior Jeffrey Thornbrough, who plays soccer and baseball for Sikeston, says making the video was fun but he also feels empowered to be that voice of reason for friends who take the risk and drive distracted.
"You could die from it,” he said. “It's a serious cause and I take it to heart because that is just not cool. If you can prevent someone, might as well take a step up and just do it."
Senior Zariah Blissett-Hall, who plays volleyball and basketball for Sikeston, thinks the it’s a great cause and says using your phone behind the wheel is not worth it.
"I wouldn't want anyone here to die or even somebody I don't know," she said. "They could be the next nfl player or basketball player, or they could be something very important and they died over something so small that could have been avoided."
Sikeston students have challenged eight other high schools in southeast Missouri to make their own video and pledge to buckle up and put their phones down.
Those high schools include Cape Central, Charleston, Farmington, Jackson, Kennett, New Madrid, Notre Dame and Poplar Bluff.
For tips on how to get started or to participate as a business visit MODOT’s ‘Buckle Up, Phone Down’ website, visit here.
