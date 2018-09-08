Showers and Storms Exiting Soon, but Lingering Showers Remain

Flash flood watch has been trimmed to just our eastern counties where heavy showers and storms will continue through the early evening and some portions in the Bootheel. Storms may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. There is a small chance of counties in western Kentucky to see a brief isolated tornado. Flash flood warnings are possible throughout the rest of the day. Tonight, lows will be in the low to mid 60s with patchy fog developing.
Light rain showers may occur over night into tomorrow morning. Cloudy skies will stick around on Sunday, but cooler temperatures will take over with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Next week looks to be more dry and cooler to start off, but temperatures warming up near the end of the week.
