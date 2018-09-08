Redhawks defeat Dayton in Home Opener 40-21

Football
By Kyle Hinton | September 8, 2018 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 4:32 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks put on a scoring clinic in their home opener.

SEMO quarterback Daniel Santacaterina connect with Kristian Wilkerson with two touchdowns.

The running game is what set SEMO apart. Santacaterina had a 7-yard TD, but the real star were Zach Smith and Marquis Terry.

Smith has a 75-yard touchdown run and Marquis had a huge 95-yard touchdown run.

Redhawks Nicholas Litang was perfect on two field goals.

The Dayton Flyers put up some resistance, netting two rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown from QB Jack Cook to Richie Warfield.

The Redhawks kept the touch down coming and won 40-21.

