First Alert Friday Overnight Forecast

The main story tonight is the threat of wet and stormy weather for the remainder of tonight and into tomorrow, gradually tapering off Saturday night into Sunday. Flash Flood Watches remain in effect through Saturday evening.
The remnant low from Gordon was over Southern Missouri tonight..…spinning to the east. In addition, a slow-moving cold front was sagging into the region from the northwest. The low will move east along the front boundary over the Heartland on Saturday….eventually dragging a cold front in from the west. This will keep periods of rain and thunderstorms moving through the region for the remainder of tonight and through much of the day on Saturday. Parts of SE MO and S IL could end up with several inches of rain. In addition to the threat of flash flooding, there will also be a small but significant threat of strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday in the warm sector of this system. Damaging wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes will be the primary threats, along with more heavy downpours. Highs Saturday in the warm sector will likely be in the low 80s…with highs only in the low 70s north and west.
By Saturday evening this system will be pushing off to the east and the heavy rain/strong storm threat will be ending, though some light showers could linger even into Sunday morning. On Sunday northwest winds will be blowing cooler and less humid air into the area…and by Sunday night we will get a touch of early fall…with clearing skies and cooler temps. The first few days of next week are looking quite pleasant with dry skies and lower humidity levels.
