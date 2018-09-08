First Alert Friday Overnight Forecast

The remnant low from Gordon was over Southern Missouri tonight..…spinning to the east. In addition, a slow-moving cold front was sagging into the region from the northwest. The low will move east along the front boundary over the Heartland on Saturday….eventually dragging a cold front in from the west. This will keep periods of rain and thunderstorms moving through the region for the remainder of tonight and through much of the day on Saturday. Parts of SE MO and S IL could end up with several inches of rain. In addition to the threat of flash flooding, there will also be a small but significant threat of strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday in the warm sector of this system. Damaging wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes will be the primary threats, along with more heavy downpours. Highs Saturday in the warm sector will likely be in the low 80s…with highs only in the low 70s north and west.