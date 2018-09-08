First Alert Friday Evening Forecast

As a low spins across the area tomorrow there will be a rather wide range in temps…with highs in the low 70s northwest to low 80s southeast. With this low there is also a chance of a few strong thunderstorms…especially in our warmer southern counties on Saturday. As this system moves out Saturday night, showers will wind down from west to east. By Sunday there should be only a few lingering morning showers….with cooler temps for everyone as less humid air blows in from the northwest. By Sunday evening we should have clearing skies with a nice ‘touch of fall’ for the first few days of next week.