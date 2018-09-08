First Alert Friday Evening Forecast

The main story this evening is the threat of very wet weather tonight and tomorrow…gradually tapering off Saturday night into Sunday. Flash Flood Watches remain in effect through Saturday evening.
The remnant low from Gordon was over N Arkansas this evening moving into Southern Missouri. At the same time a front was slowly sagging south thru MO and IL toward our region. The interaction of these two features will give us numerous showers/rain and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours…with showers gradually increasing overnight and becoming most numerous Saturday. Total rainfall amounts look to vary quite a bit from NW to SE…with a general 1” far southeast to 4” northwest pattern expected. However, some of our northernmost counties from Farmington to Mt. Vernon could get locally even more than 4”!
As a low spins across the area tomorrow there will be a rather wide range in temps…with highs in the low 70s northwest to low 80s southeast. With this low there is also a chance of a few strong thunderstorms…especially in our warmer southern counties on Saturday. As this system moves out Saturday night, showers will wind down from west to east. By Sunday there should be only a few lingering morning showers….with cooler temps for everyone as less humid air blows in from the northwest. By Sunday evening we should have clearing skies with a nice ‘touch of fall’ for the first few days of next week.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.