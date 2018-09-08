3 charged after gunshots fired, 1 injured in Mt. Vernon, IL

MT. VERNON , IL (KFVS) - According to Mt Vernon Police. officers responded to the 900 block of South 25th Street just after 11 a.m. on Sept. 7 for a report of gunshots fired.
Police said other reports indicated one person had been shot and a number of people were leaving the area. The suspects had left the area in a vehicle.
Below: Isley Petties, Roderick Burnett, Alexsis James (Source: Mt. Vernon PD, Facebook)
After police arrived, they found that one person had been hit by gunfire.
Around the same time, Jefferson County Coroner Roger Hayse contacted the Mt Vernon Police Dispatch Center reporting he was following the vehicle suspected of the shooting.
The vehicle began to travel northbound on Interstate 57 and exited at the Dix, Illinois, exit.
Law enforcement personnel from the Mt Vernon Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois State Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in a rural area west of Dix and detained three people.
Mt Vernon Police Department Detectives and a Mt Vernon Police Crime Scene Technician began processing the scene and interviewing those involved.
During the course of the investigation one handgun was located near the shooting scene, a second handgun was located on South 34th near South Watertower Road, and a third handgun was located near the traffic stop location.
The three occupants of the vehicle, 22-year-old Alexsis James, 19-year-old IIsley Petties, and 19-year-old Roderick Burnett were charged with Mob Action.
James was additionally charged with obstructing justice.
Police said it is an going investigation and additional charges are expected.
