Good Friday morning. Rain chances will increase as we move deeper into your Friday. Much of the Heartland is under a Flash Flood Watch as heavier rain is possible. Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms are likely tonight into the day on Saturday. Much of the Heartland will see 1 to 3 inches of rain, with some areas picking up more. Rain will slowly move out of the Heartland through the day on Sunday. Cooler and drier air will take over early next week.