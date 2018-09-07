What you need to know Sept. 7

(KFVS) -
Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed across the area and more are expected the next few days.
Heavy rain will likely fall across much of the area between now and Sunday.
Before a cold front dries out Sunday night, much of the area will receive between 3 and 6 inches of rain with a few isolated areas over 6 inches.
This will cause low water bridge crossings to flood, especially across Southeast Missouri.
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today but held down significantly over the weekend.
- President Trump is set to hold a rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, Sept. 13.
- Flags were ordered at half-staff in Kentucky to honor a fallen Fort Campbell soldier killed in Iraq.
- Former Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Drew Juden speaks out.
- Jackson County, Illinois officials are warning people about possible scam calls coming to the area.
Mexican prosecutors find 166 skulls in mass graves.
Blue parrot featured in ‘Rio’ likely no longer exists in the wild, study concludes.
Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.
You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.