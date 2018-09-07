U.S. disabled water skiing championship comes to Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Athletes who choose to defy rather than be defined by their physical disabilities are congregated at Twin Oaks Lakes in Paducah this week for the U.S. Disabled Water Ski National Championships this week.
The national level athletes compete in 3 different events; slaloms (which is going through gates on a set run), tricks, and jumping. They are divided into sight impaired, amputee, and paraplegic divisions.
The event started on Wednesday, September 5 and concludes this Saturday, September 8.
Athletes come in from all over the country and are competing for a spot on the U.S. Disabled National Team to compete in the Disabled Water Skiing World Championships.
Even though they have physical disabilities, PR director for the event, Joe Burkhead says they are anything but. He remembers the first time he helped out with the event.
"I was expecting to stand around a lot waiting for people to get ready to ski," he said, "and these skiers move faster than abled skiers."
One of the blind athletes is Katie Mawby, who says she's been a part of the sport since it started around 30 years ago. She says she lost her sight in high school.
"At that point I was thinking life would change and life would end," she said, "but a lot of my friends and family just said, 'well here's the ski rope and here's the ski and you're gonna go skiing.'"
Now, she says she has held the world record in all three events at one time or another. She believes she has the current world record for slalom and jumping.
Katie and athletes like her have ways of getting past not being able to see. For example, during slalom events, boats are outfitted with a device that beeps when the skier is at the right angle to go through a gate.
For the jump however, she has a guide, Dan VanDyke, who skis beside her right up to the jump then lets go.
VanDyke is a professional skier himself, he says he's been humbled once or twice working with Katie. He refers to a bet they made before she won the world record for jumping.
"She made the bet with me beforehand that if she set the world record, I had to go over the jump blindfolded," he said, "I tried three times and could not land a jump whatsoever. It was a yard sale every single time."
For anyone who doubts if they could do something like water ski in the positions these athletes are in, Katie says they'd be surprised.
“I would say that if you were in the position that some of these people are in you’d just - you’d do it too,” she said.
