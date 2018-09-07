UAB employees injured in bus crash in northwest AL

By WBRC Staff | September 7, 2018 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 4:55 PM

Winston County, AL (WBRC) - More than two dozen UAB employees were involved in a bus wreck in Winston County while on a retreat.

UAB says the 26 employees and a bus driver were involved in the crash. We’re told the employees were pediatric residents returning from a retreat at Camp McDowell.

Ten people were taken to area hospitals: seven to UAB and three to Cullman Regional.

The other passengers suffered minor injuries.

The bus involved is a Blazer Express vehicle operated by First Transit. A statement from First Transit says the bus says driver was put on administrative leave pending investigation. The driver was taken to the hospital after the wreck.

