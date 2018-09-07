SIUC recieves $1.25M for building repairs

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC) will see $1,250,000 in capital funding for campus improvements and other repairs.
According to Senator Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) , it is part of the Fiscal Year 2019 capital budget approved by lawmakers in late May.
“With this announcement, SIUC will be able to move forward with needed improvements,” said Sen. Schimpf. “This capital funding ensures that the university will be able to make these necessary repairs to infrastructure and highlights why passage of a state budget was of critical importance to Illinois.”
The funds will go toward roof repairs or replacements on three academic buildings and an auditorium:
- Neckers Hall, primarily used for the sciences
- Engineering building, B wing
- Pulliam Hall, used for multiple classrooms and other instructional facilities
- Shryock Auditorium, a 1,200 seat facility used for musical performances
Each of the four facilities have experienced roof issues.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring.
“We’re investing more in higher education so that we can better prepare our students for the 21st century economy,” said Gov. Bruce Rauner. “The capital investment we’re making today in the facilities at Southern Illinois University Carbondale means much-needed campus renovations can begin while we work to attract in-state students through enhanced scholarship programs like AIM High and MAP.”
Having been approved, the comptroller now has authority to release the funding to SIUC to begin construction once costs begin to be incurred.
