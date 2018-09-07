Paducah, KY man stopped by deputies, arrested on drug charges

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -
On September 6 at 11:20 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop,
A 2009 Chevrolet Impala was stopped for a traffic violation on Wayne Sullivan Drive.
Deputies said during contact with the driver, Travon Jones, 23 of Paducah, they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. He was charged with rear license not illuminated, violation of trafficking in marijuana (less than 8oz) second-offense a class D felony and drug paraphernalia – Buy/Possess – a class A misdemeanor.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 2.4 ounces of marijuana was located.
Also found were items of drug paraphernalia and $1,650 cash, which is believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.
Deputies said Jones was arrested and transported to McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.