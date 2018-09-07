Paducah, KY man accused of firing gun near vehicle

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah police report a man admitted shooting towards a vehicle with four people inside.
The incident happened on Thursday, September 6 on Tennessee Street after an argument.
Hunter T. Diel, 19, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.
Diel admitted to disposing of the .380-caliber handgun before police arrived.
