Paducah, KY man accused of firing gun near vehicle
Diel admitted shooting at the vehicle and disposing of the .380-caliber handgun before police arrived. (Source: McCracken Co. Jail)
September 7, 2018 at 2:21 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 2:21 PM

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah police report a man admitted shooting towards a vehicle with four people inside.

The incident happened on Thursday, September 6 on Tennessee Street after an argument.

Hunter T. Diel, 19, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.

Diel admitted to disposing of the .380-caliber handgun before police arrived.

