Murray State announces new IL housing scholarship

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Murray State University has announced a new Illinois housing scholarship beginning with the fall 2019 semester.
According to the university, incoming full-time freshman and incoming full-time transfer students from Illinois who receive a regional tuition rate are eligible for the new $3,000 annual on-campus housing scholarship that will be awarded at the time of admission.
The scholarship is not available to students of Massac County, Ill. Residents of that county fall under the university’s in-state tuition rate category.
The scholarship is renewable for a maximum of three additional years or until a bachelor’s degree is received, whichever occurs first.
For more information, contact the Scholarship Office at 800-272-4678, ext. 4, or email msu.scholarships@murraystate.edu.
