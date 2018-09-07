Marion, IL elementary school holds STEM night

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Washington Elementary School in Marion, Ill. had their first ever STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) family night on Sept. 6.
Kids and their parents were able to get hands on and learn how science is used in every day life. They had presentations from the SIU design team, the Marion Jr. High robotics club, and science demonstrations.
Teachers from the school helped out with different STEM stations set up around the school, such as a slime making station, a reptile stations, and electrical circuit station.
The schools Principal Tommy Colbeth said they have been planning this event for months and have gotten support from businesses and people from all over the area.
