Jefferson Co., IL first responders gearing up for active event situation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - With growing numbers of mass shooting in the country and close to the Heartland, first responders are having to be better equipped and better trained to save lives. In Jefferson County, multiple fire fighting agencies have begun going through such training so when the worst happens, they are ready.
In order to outfit themselves properly, Jefferson County Fire Protection District Fire Chief, Robert Beal, and other county safety leaders have started undergoing training to be in the second wave. This means they go into an active threat situation the moment after the threat is neutralized but before the scene is secure.
In the kits are special bandages, tournequettes, and other items all with the purpose of treating bleeding injuries that are common in these situations. Each kit has enough materials to help 4 to 5 people Beal said.
“Hopefully we don’t have to use it,” he said. “But if we do, we’re able to respond immediately. We got the equipment we need and we got the training we need.”
Gary Little owns First Responder Training Inc., the company providing training at a low cost to Jefferson County Fire Protection, Woodlawn Fire Department, and the Mt. Vernon Police Department.
He says the training takes about 16 hours with the majority being hands on training.
The kits cost about $460. Jefferson County First Responders started collecting donations to supply 30 bags. Once word got out to people like Tony Wielt from Mt. Vernon State Farm, money started flooding in putting them well past their original goal of $7,000.
Today he donated a $5,000 check on behalf of State Farm.
To Wielt, school shootings are a particular fear.
“My wife is a school teacher, and every day for the past 25 years we have seen what can happen in a school,” he said. "I certainly don’t want money or resources to be the reason that we weren’t equipped to respond.”
