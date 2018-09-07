Jackson, MO farmers growing egg business

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - Two local farmers want to make sure their business truly is local by educating the public and getting involved with the community.
“A lot of people say local cage free eggs but what does that actually mean," said Chris Ludwig co-owner of Jackson Egg Company.
That’s a question he and his partner Adam Birk aimed to answer when they started the Jackson Egg Company in 2017.
"We wanted to be educational, informative and transparent in all of that we do,” said Ludwig.
The Jackson Egg Company raises cage free and pasture raised chickens.
“Cage free is you give the entire barn to roam and do what they want. They can do whatever they want they just can’t leave the barn,” explained Birk. "With pasture raised they are outside 100 percent of the time. They’re always on grass they just live in a trailer and they always have that grass opportunity.”
Ludwig and Birk sell their eggs to local restaurants and grocery stores and they want to help other farmers do the same thing.
“We want to make that second leg easier for other farmers we want to help these farmers get their products to grocery stores and restaurants and do all that paper work and marketing,” said Ludwig.
In addition to helping other farmers, they also want to support southeast Missouri by getting involved with the community.
