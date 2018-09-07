IL governor declares harvest emergency

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has declared a harvest emergency to help level the playing field between Illinois farmers and crop haulers and those in neighboring states.
According to the governor’s office, the declaration is in effect from Monday, Sept. 10, to Dec. 31, 2018.
It enables crop haulers to seek free Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) permits to exceed legal maximum gross vehicle and gross axle weight limits or the vehicle’s registered gross weight, whichever is less, by no more than 10 percent on state and federal highways under IDOT’s jurisdiction, except interstates. (Federal requirements prohibit inclusion of interstates.
Permits will once again be issued at no charge, but applicants must obtain a route authorization number every two weeks.
The harvest emergency permit and other information on the permitting process can be obtained through IDOT’s automated permitting web application at https://webapps.dot.illinois.gov/ITAP.
