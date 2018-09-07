Heavy Rain and Storms Starting Off The Weekend

Remnants of Gordon will bring thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across the Heartland tonight through Sunday morning. Most of the Heartland is under a flash flood watch until Sunday morning and can see 1 to 3 inches, but some localized areas in our northern counties could see higher amounts of rainfall. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be a wet and cooler weekend with temperatures will be cooling down into the 70s during the weekend. However, next week will start off pleasant with temperatures in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies after Gordon departs our area.