First Alert: Rain chances are increasing

(KFVS) -
Rain chances will go up as we get later in the day, especially by the evening and late night hours.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says the most widespread rain is expected tonight into Saturday.
Much of the Heartland is under a Flash Flood Watch, but right now major widespread flooding problems don’t seem to an issue.
Saturday will be wet but things are looking a littler drier by Sunday night.
The beginning of next week’s workweek looks awesome. Much cooler, much less humid and drier.
